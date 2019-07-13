Home Cities Bengaluru

Suspended DC Vijayashankar took Rs 1 crore bribe in IMA fraud case: SIT

SIT officials, who arrested DC Vijayashankar in connection with the IMA fraud case, unearthed an alleged corruption case, in which the DC had taken a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SIT officials who arrested Deputy commissioner of Bengaluru District (Urban) Vijayashankar in connection with the IMA fraud case have unearthed an alleged corruption case, in which he had taken a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

SIT sleuths seized the cash and are preparing a report to transfer the corruption case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Further, the Rs 1.5 crore that the DC had allegedly taken from IMA Gold founder Mansoor Khan, has also been seized. “The DC had paid the ill-gotten money to a builder to construct a flat, and it has been seized,” an SIT official said.

Meanwhile, Mansoor Khan had paid Rs 1.5 crore to a private firm to jointly apply for a tender to construct a flyover in the city.

“He had paid Rs 1.5 crore to Adoni Constructions and the firm had returned the money in a demand draft, and that has been recovered,” police said.

Besides, rowdy Muneer, alias Gun Muneer, and Brigade Babu were arrested on charges of  forging property documents of a building near Richmond Circle, belonging to Khan. “The accused took possession illegally. They were arrested and a case registered with Ashok Nagar police station,”police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT IMA Fraud Case DC Vijayashankar 1 crore bribe
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp