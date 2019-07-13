Suspended DC Vijayashankar took Rs 1 crore bribe in IMA fraud case: SIT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SIT officials who arrested Deputy commissioner of Bengaluru District (Urban) Vijayashankar in connection with the IMA fraud case have unearthed an alleged corruption case, in which he had taken a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

SIT sleuths seized the cash and are preparing a report to transfer the corruption case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Further, the Rs 1.5 crore that the DC had allegedly taken from IMA Gold founder Mansoor Khan, has also been seized. “The DC had paid the ill-gotten money to a builder to construct a flat, and it has been seized,” an SIT official said.

Meanwhile, Mansoor Khan had paid Rs 1.5 crore to a private firm to jointly apply for a tender to construct a flyover in the city.

“He had paid Rs 1.5 crore to Adoni Constructions and the firm had returned the money in a demand draft, and that has been recovered,” police said.

Besides, rowdy Muneer, alias Gun Muneer, and Brigade Babu were arrested on charges of forging property documents of a building near Richmond Circle, belonging to Khan. “The accused took possession illegally. They were arrested and a case registered with Ashok Nagar police station,”police added.