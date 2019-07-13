Teen ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old student ended her life by jumping from a seventh-floor apartment in Soladevanahalli on Thursday. She left a suicide note in which she stated she took this extreme measure as she did not perform well academically. The deceased is Sameeksha Deshmukh, a class 9 student in a private school at Hesaraghatta. A senior police officer said: “At 6.30pm, Sameeksha went to the terrace on the seventh floor and jumped. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed,” he added.

HELP IS AVAILABLE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, from Monday to Saturday (10am to 10 pm) and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, available 24/7.