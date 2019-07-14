Hunt on for man who raped minor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Subramanyapura police are on the look out for an employee of a private company for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who gave birth to a premature baby. The baby died due to complications during delivery. The police said the girl and the accused hail from Kolar and were residing in Subramanyapura. The accused went absconding when the incident came to light on Saturday. The parents of the girl are daily wagers.

A senior police officer said in her statement, the girl stated that the accused is her neighbour and had developed a relationship with her. He also threatened her not to reveal anything about their relationship to any one. She also did not reveal about her pregnancy to her parents. Since the girl is a minor, the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. The autopsy of the baby was conducted on Saturday.