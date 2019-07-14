Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta warns BBMP, asks for garbage report

Taking up suo motu proceedings on May 18, Justice Shetty directed both BBMP and the Labour Department to submit the status report.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) failed to file a status report with regard to the facilities provided to garbage collectors, the Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, gave one final warning to the civic body to file a status report or he would refer the matter to some other agency. 

As no one from the BBMP appeared and presented the status report on the date of hearing, Justice Shetty also said that he will direct the officials concerned to be present in person if they did not file the status report. 

Taking up suo motu proceedings on May 18, Justice Shetty directed both BBMP and the Labour Department to submit the status report. However, while the officials from the Labour Department were present at the hearing, BBMP officials did not appear for it. Therefore, the Lokayukta judge gave one more opportunity to the civic body to submit the status report detailing the agencies who are entrusted with the collection and transportation of the garbage, within the BBMP limits, with reference to each ward and road.  

According to the judge, the report should contain such details like information on the protective gears like uniform, shoes, hand gloves,  glasses, helmets, drinking water and first aid, etc, provided to the workers as per the safety measures. The report should also indicate the number of officials or staff employed for garbage collection with the details of name and address of the employees engaged by private agencies.  

The Lokayukta also directed them to provide details such as payments made by the BBMP to each of the agencies, emoluments paid  to the staff, and whether they were in conformity with the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act and other labour regulations. 

