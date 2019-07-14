Home Cities Bengaluru

Margaret Alva says MLAs are for sale   

The programme trains people who are interested in getting into political leadership roles, teaching them about good governance for the city’s civic issues. 

Published: 14th July 2019 06:28 AM

Former MP Margaret Alva at the graduation ceremony on Saturday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After 50 years of political life, former Member of Parliament Margaret Alva said she was glad that she was not part of it anymore because of “lack of integrity” in the political leaders. “Citizens may vote people to power, but the MLAs are on sale and are willing to switch loyalties for crores of rupees,” she said, referring to the recent resignation of MLAs from the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

“Politics is the game of money and power now. I have won and lost elections in my time, but I was loyal to my party and principles. Everyone gets a cut, an engineer, a corporator, a contractor for ward-level road works.

No one looks at what material goes into making the road, which is why we have potholes everywhere,” said Alva, addressing a crowd of 80 students who graduated from the Bangalore Civic Leadership Incubator Program (B.CLIP), offered by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC).

The programme trains people who are interested in getting into political leadership roles, teaching them about good governance for the city’s civic issues. She said, “Parties do not give tickets to women easily as they believe they do not have money. Politics is about money and muscle power...”

