NHAI road narrowed due to mudslides  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four-lane NHAI road connecting Ballari and Hyderabad has been narrowed to two-lane at Byashettihalli Bank Circle in Doddaballapur because the mud is sliding down from the walls of the newly-inaugurated railway bridge at Byashettihalli bank circle, say locals. Residents claimed that although the damage had occurred on Thursday, nothing has been done to manage it. Manju, a local, said it had happened six months ago too when the railway bridge was inaugurated, he said.

Locals said that faulty construction was the cause and blamed the contractor. However, NHAI officials said they were not aware of the incident as NHAI had not taken up any construction work there. NHAI will take up maintenance works for which tenders have been invited, they added.