Woman crashes SUV into taxi, two injured  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, including a techie and cab driver, were severely injured after a woman driver crashed her speeding SUV into their cab in Jayanagar East End in the early hours of Saturday. The injured have made a statement before Mico Layout traffic police, alleging that the woman behind the wheel was unable to even stand straight, and that she and three of her friends fled from the spot.

The injured are Vijesh Ambadi (35), a resident of Mallathahalli, and cab driver Mahesh. Ambadi’s condition is said to be critical. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at around 3.15 am. They were passing Jayadeva Hospital when a speeding SUV hit the car in a head-on collision.

He said the SUV belongs to Kishore Kumar Hegde, a Chikkamagaluru native. “We have verified CCTV camera footage which showed the woman escaping along with her friends. Investigations are on ,” he added.