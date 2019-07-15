Bengaluru youths go to Murdeshwar on weekend trip, almost drown

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Three tourists from Bengaluru, who had gone to spend the weekend in Murdeshwar, almost drowned on Sunday. The group of five came to Murdeshwar on Sunday morning.

When they ventured into the sea to swim, three of them were swept away by the waves. When the others cried for help, lifeguards swung into action and rescued them. The rescued youths have been identified as Anand, Suresh and Harish S C. They hail from of Doddaballapura.

They work in a civil engineering firm in the city. After being given first-aid, they were discharged from a hospital. Later, they went back to their native place. As the sea gets rough during monsoon, even fishermen don’t venture into the sea. Last month, two tourists from Dharwad drowned.