Bengaluru's gain is villages' loss: Environmentalists on Sharavathi project

The environmentalist opposed the plan to bring Sharavathi water for Bengaluru, saying the move will put villagers living near the river in trouble.

The Karnataka government is planning to use Sharavathi water for Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the controversial proposal to bring Sharavathi water to serve Bengaluru’s drinking needs, a convention of environmentalists was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Members of Gram Seva Sangh, Sharavati Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkuta, Environment Support Group, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and Pashchima Ghatta Jaagruti Vedike on the occasion held a panel discussion on the disastrous effects that the rest of Karnataka has endured feeding the ‘monstrous’ growth of Bengaluru.

Focusing on the water crisis, ESG co-founder Bhargavi Rao said, “To feed the construction in the city, the amount of sand extracted from lake beds has made sure that the lakes on outskirts have no hope for survival. The ones in the city are being rejuvenated in an unsustainable way.”

The environmentalist opposed the plan to bring Sharavathi water for Bengaluru, saying the move will put villagers living near the river in trouble. Over loss of livelihood in other parts of the state, she said, “Small and marginal farmers have given their land on lease for a meagre Rs 21,000 per acre per annum to give way for the Pavagada solar park. Their crops, vegetables and animals are barely surviving. Villages near the power plant live in darkness, for Bengaluru to get power.”

AR Shivakumar, senior scientist at Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology said,”Even after creating awareness among people, very few properties in Bengaluru have rainwater harvesting facilities.” SD Vombatkere, a panelist, called for a separate session in the state legislative assembly and Parliament for water and food security.

Harsha Kumar Kugwe, a panelist, said,”The Deputy Chief Minister has made irresponsible statements about the Sharavathi project. He said Linganamakki dam has 150 TMC of water and 30 will go to Bengaluru. In the last decade, the dam has reached this capacity only twice.”

“He also said that the river joins the sea and that is a waste. This is a natural process, and is not a waste. Livelihood of villagers, fishermen and even aquatic life depends on this,” he added.

A resolution of five points was concluded on for further action.  Vinay Sreenivasa of Alternative Law Forum said,”We will work on reverse migration to ensure that villagers want to go back to their hometowns from Bengaluru. A white paper will be made on the enormous resources being consumed by Bengaluru, the right of rivers to flow freely in their basin, to restrict polluting industries and rejuvenation of rajakaluves and lakes.”

Bengaluru Karnataka Sharavathi water Sharavathi project
Water Crisis
