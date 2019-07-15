Film distributor Ajay Chandani rams his bike into pole, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old biker was killed after he crashed into an electric pole on Cunningham Road on Sunday evening. High Grounds police, who are investigating the accident, have attributed the accident to reckless driving.

The deceased is Ajay Chandani, a film distributor. He was residing in Abshot Layout near Sankey Road, along with his mother Meena Chandani.

The police said that the incident occurred at 5.30pm when Chandani was riding his sports bike.

As he was overspeeding, he lost control of his bike and rammed the pole. The impact was such that he was tossed into the air and he hit the wall of an apartment building.

Passersby alerted the traffic police who rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Chandani’s mother was informed about the incident, and the postmortem will be conducted on Monday.