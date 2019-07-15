Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will begin in Bengaluru on July 19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Bengalureans who love traditional and contemporary handcrafted products and

accessories, the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is the place to be. While artists struggle to connect with consumers due to lack of forums, the Crafts Council of Karnataka is hoping to bridge the gap through their exhibition, Kuteera, which comprises handcrafted products from across the country.

The exhibition will feature both contemporary and traditional handcrafted products. Over 40 craft units from across the country will be participating in the week-long exhibition.

Kuteera aims at providing marketing support to crafts-persons, an opportunity to showcase new design and product developments and at bridging the gap between crafts communities and the consumer. The handcrafted products include Phad and Pichwai paintings, Gond paintings, tribal jewellery from Nagaland,handlooms from Gujarat,exquisite shawls from Bhuj – These are just some of the exhibits that will be on display and sale.

Kuteera 2019 will be held from July 19 - 25, 10.30am– 7.30pm, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumara Krupa Road.