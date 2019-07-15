Lineman electrocuted while repairing a power line in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old BESCOM employee was electrocuted while repairing a power line in Kothanuru on Sunday. The deceased is Murali M, a resident of Chikka Banaswadi. He was working as a lineman for the past 11 years. He is survived by his wife Meena, and his son.

The police said that the incident occurred around 10.30am when Murali was repairing a power line in Vajid Nagar in Kothanuru. Two of his colleagues, a driver and an assistant lineman who were with him, ran away when the accident occurred. Passersby called an ambulance.

Murali’s body was shifted to Ambedkar Hospital where his relatives staged a protest against BESCOM officials and demanded immediate action. Senior BESCOM officials reached the spot and assured the deceased’s kin that they would take necessary action.

Based on a complaint by Meena, a case has been registered against junior engineer M S Chandrashekar and assistant engineer Muniraju.

Speaking to TNIE, Meena said, “Chandrashekar and Muniraju should be dismissed from service since my husband’s death is the fourth such death reported in the past three months. The duo managed to escape after a few months and no action has been taken by the police or BESCOM.”