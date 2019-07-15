Home Cities Bengaluru

Lone BSP MLA N Mahesh is likely to support BJP

BSP MLA N Mahesh is weighing all options that would benefit him politically, and also help develop his Kollegal constituency.

Published: 15th July 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

BSP MLA N Mahesh

BSP MLA N Mahesh

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the 13-month-old government of CM Kumaraswamy in trouble, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA is likely to hitch his star to the BJP bandwagon. With BSP supremo Mayawati walking out of the SP-BSP alliance to go it alone, and take on both the SP and BJP in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, BSP MLA N Mahesh is weighing all options that would benefit him politically, and also help develop his Kollegal constituency.

Mahesh lost five elections before making it to the assembly in 2018, when he had fought the election in alliance with JDS. He went on to become Primary Education Minister in the coalition government, that was formed to stop the BJP from coming to power.

However, his stint as minister ended when Mayawati decided to pull out of the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan to fight the Lok Sabha elections alone. against the Congress and Samajwadi Party. He had sought separate seating arrangement in the assembly, and extended issue-based support to the government.

Mahesh, who is playing his cards close to his chest, may support either side or take a neutral stand, as he alone cannot make or mar the formation of the government, with a sufficient number of MLAs having submitted their resignation papers.

Though the BSP has taken a stand to fight the BJP, SP and Congress in the Uttar Pradesh polls, there is pressure from his supporters to extend outside support to the new government, in the interest of the constituency. They want Mahesh to support a stable government as no one is in favour of mid-term polls.
BSP workers feel that issue-based support to the BJP government would help them on the ground in Kollegal SC Reserve constituency, that as more than 60,000 Lingayat votes that tilt in its favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP MLA N Mahesh BJP JDS CM Kumaraswamy Karnataka Congress
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp