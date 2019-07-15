Home Cities Bengaluru

Spotlight on success stories gone unheard

There’s no denying the fact that fantasy and entertainment are important to engage a child’s creativity and imagination.

Published: 15th July 2019

The book was launched recently.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s no denying the fact that fantasy and entertainment are important to engage a child’s creativity and imagination. However, a book which can increase empathy and compassion in a child means something special. I want the child to connect these dots and create a better understanding of reality,” said Padma Venkatraman. The children’s book author recently launched her book The Bridge Home. Her other popular books are Time to Dance, Climbing the Stairs and Island’s End.

The story revolves around four determined children — Viji, Rukku, Muthi and Arul — who make a life for themselves. Eloping from their house, the two girls befriend two abandoned boys. They become family and travel together through a roller-coaster of emotions. The book exposes us to the harsh reality of what the underprivileged kids are facing in their lives.

“As a child, I had a taste of reality at a young age when my parents split up. My mother took care of me and worked hard to ensure there was food on my plate and roof over my head. Any child who is privileged will understand the lack of privilege when they pick this book,” said the author who is also an oceanographer. She currently resides in Rhode Island.

Padma has lived in five countries. She takes inspiration from the kids she grew up with and interacts with in life.

The book talks about difficulties, courage, joy, love and the grit and determination with which the kids come out of their problem. After reading the book, six children opened up to Padma about their problems.

“We get immune to problems around us and take things for granted. When we begin to feel that we’re better than somebody else then our ego oversteps the territory. I also don’t like to make difficult issues sound light. My approach is honest, straightforward, and a lot of research has gone into the book,” said Padma.

‘The Bridge Home’ is available at stores and online for Rs 299.

TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru book launch Padma Venkatraman The Bridge Home
