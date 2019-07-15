Venkatesh Godkhindi’s son, grandson to perform in his memory on July 20

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world of Hindustani music has produced unique legends and countless young prodigies over the years. One such legend was the late Venkatesh Godkhindi, a flautist who contributed a great legacy to Hindustani music in Karnataka.

In his memory, his son Praveen Godkhindi, and grandson Shadaj Godkhindi will render a performance. This is the first time Shadaj will be accompanying his father. Shadaj has been playing the flute since childhood and will make his debut as classical vocalist.

The duo will also perform a special fusion at the finale. “Shadaj has been playing and performing the flute since the age of three. Now at 17, he’s gathered quite a lot of experience,” adds Praveen.

Organised by Sanjog Charitable Trust, set up by Venkatesh Godkhindi in 2001, the performance will include a specially-curated flute symphony composed by Praveen, comprising Indian ragas along with western harmonies, which incorporate all possibilities using the flute. “From each note we will present a different raga, it will be a garland of Indian ragas. By incorporating western harmony, it becomes a symphony in the true sense,” says Praveen.

The duo will be accompanied by percussion maestros B C Manjunath on the mridangam, Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam, Kiran Godkhindi on the tabla and Shivraj Nataraj on the konnakol. “I have met Pt Venkatesh Godkhindi a few times and I believe he is the true definition of a guru,” says Manjunath.

The percussion maestros will be sharing stage for the first time. Udupa adds, “Hindustani music has a divine feeling and also comes with its own set of challenges.This is an opportunity I am looking forward to.”

Guruvandana will take place on July 20, 4pm onwards at J S S Shivarathreeshwara Auditorium, Jayanagar.