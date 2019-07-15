Home Cities Bengaluru

Venkatesh Godkhindi’s son, grandson to perform in his memory on July 20

Venkatesh Godkhindi, a flautist who contributed a great legacy to Hindustani music in Karnataka.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Godkhindi

Praveen Godkhindi

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world of Hindustani music has produced unique legends and countless young prodigies over the years. One such legend was the late Venkatesh Godkhindi, a flautist who contributed a great legacy to Hindustani music in Karnataka.

In his memory, his son Praveen Godkhindi, and grandson Shadaj Godkhindi will render a performance. This is the first time Shadaj will be accompanying his father. Shadaj has been playing the flute since childhood and will make his debut as classical vocalist.

The duo will also perform a special fusion at the finale. “Shadaj has been playing and performing the flute since the age of three. Now at 17, he’s gathered quite a lot of experience,” adds Praveen.

Organised by  Sanjog Charitable Trust, set up by Venkatesh Godkhindi in 2001, the performance will include a specially-curated flute symphony composed by Praveen, comprising Indian ragas along with western harmonies, which incorporate all possibilities using the flute. “From each note we will present a different raga, it will be a garland of Indian ragas. By incorporating western harmony, it becomes a symphony in the true sense,” says Praveen.

The duo will be accompanied by percussion maestros B C Manjunath on the mridangam, Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam, Kiran Godkhindi on the tabla and Shivraj Nataraj on the konnakol. “I have met Pt Venkatesh Godkhindi a few times and I believe he is the true definition of a guru,” says Manjunath.

The percussion maestros will be sharing stage for the first time. Udupa adds, “Hindustani music has a divine feeling and also comes with its own set of challenges.This is an opportunity I am looking forward to.”

Guruvandana will take place on July 20, 4pm onwards at J S S Shivarathreeshwara Auditorium, Jayanagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkatesh Godkhindi Praveen Godkhindi Shadaj Godkhindi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp