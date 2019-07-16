BBMP head office gets e-waste bin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve the garbage scenario in Bengaluru, e-waste collection bins will be placed at all the zonal and ward offices of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The service was inaugurated by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun at the BBMP’s head office on Monday. On the occasion, she told reporters that this was the first step towards ensuring that e-waste doesn’t get mixed with household waste and go to landfills.

“Not just civic body officials, but people should also throw their e-waste in these bins,” she said, adding that in future BBMP will also keep a check on casual dumping of e-waste at malls and commercial places.

She urged the companies to take initiatives to collect disposed e-waste, which is also mandated as per the pollution control board rules.

Plans are in place to inspect areas like SP Road and JC Road as well where electronic goods are manufactured on small scale.

Shopkeepers sell their discarded electronic waste as scrap and only some portion is recycled. The menace needs to be addressed, said the member of an NGO, which is helping BBMP install e-waste bins.

“We are working on a policy to handle the informal sector, and also plan to launch awareness drives. Shopkeepers need to have collaboration with those who recycle e-waste,” said a BBMP official.