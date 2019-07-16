Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP head office gets e-waste bin

Plans are in place to inspect areas like SP Road and JC Road as well where electronic goods are manufactured on small scale.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP councillors at the council meeting

BBMP councillors at the council meeting (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve the garbage scenario in Bengaluru, e-waste collection bins will be placed at all the zonal and ward offices of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The service was inaugurated by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun at the BBMP’s head office on Monday. On the occasion, she told reporters that this was the first step towards ensuring that e-waste doesn’t get mixed with household waste and go to landfills.

“Not just civic body officials, but people should also throw their e-waste in these bins,” she said, adding that in future BBMP will also keep a check on casual dumping of e-waste at malls and commercial places.

She urged the companies to take initiatives to collect disposed e-waste, which is also mandated as per the pollution control board rules.

Plans are in place to inspect areas like SP Road and JC Road as well where electronic goods are manufactured on small scale.

Shopkeepers sell their discarded electronic waste as scrap and only some portion is recycled. The menace needs to be addressed, said the member of an NGO, which is helping BBMP install e-waste bins.

“We are working on a policy to handle the informal sector, and also plan to launch awareness drives. Shopkeepers need to have collaboration with those who recycle e-waste,” said a BBMP official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP BBMP e waste bin
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp