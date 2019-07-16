Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gears up for lunar eclipse

The planetarium will make special arrangements, only if weather permits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "If the skies are clear, we will be setting up telescopes through which the general public can look at the eclipse. However, if it is cloudy, there’s nothing that we can do,” says Pramod Galgali, director, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

With a partial lunar eclipse on its way to greet people on the intervening night of July 16 and 17, Bengalureans are getting ready to observe the phenomenon.

RiSa Astronomy, a city-based group that conducts astronomy tours and educational events, will be carrying equipment and setting up a spot to observe the eclipse at Prestige Shantiniketan, ITPL, for over 3,000 apartments inside the complex.

Anish Kumar, founder, says, “We are expecting some weather disturbances.

Based on that, we will be conducting the event inside the complex.” 

 Agrees Procheta Mallik, principal scientist, ThinkTac, a city-based innovation and science promotion foundation, which conducts star-gazing and other similar activities for schoolchildren. “The monsoon is a gamble so we’re not holding any events,” says Mallik.

Stand-up comedian Harshith Hegde, 22, is quite excited.

“My friend owns a telescope, which he will bring along tomorrow at our personal gathering. At every eclipse, we discuss space in depth and recall previous occurrences. My friend is an astrophotographer, who is looking forward to take pictures,” says Hegde.

However, not everybody is looking forward to it as several cultures portray the phenomenon as an omen. 

“We believe pregnant women are considered to be highly susceptible to evil forces during eclipses. We make sure they are well protected,” says Sudha Gundu Rao, a 70-year-old housewife. 

Srihari, a temple priest, says, “Worshipping or touching God’s idol is strictly prohibited during this time. Meditation and chanting of mantras should also be avoided.”

Some prefer to stay at home and not consume any food during its occurrence. On the other hand, some people indulge in spiritual thoughts and pujas, says Reshma N (name changed), a media professional. 

In Islamic cultures, eclipses involve special prayers .

“The sun and moon represent deep respect for Allah, so during an eclipse, prayers such as  ‘Salat-al-Ayat,’ a prayer on lunar eclipse, are chanted,” says Muhammad Ibrahim, Imam of Masjid-e-Askari, Richmond Town.

Visual treat

It is said to be the second and last lunar eclipse of this year. It will be visible in several countries, including India, Pakistan and Singapore, and is visible with the naked eye.

The eclipse will take place from 1.30am to 4.30am IST.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when a part of moon comes under the Earth’s shadow. The next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021.

