Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Poetry Festival to introduce rap, bilingual poetry this year

Started in 2016, the festival is all set to enter its fourth edition and will also feature rap music as form of contemporary poetry.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sangeeta Abhay with her sculpture that will be on display at the fest.

Sangeeta Abhay with her sculpture that will be on display at the fest.

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coming weekend has a sweet treat in store for poetry lovers in the city. The Bengaluru Poetry Festival, presented by Atta Galata, is back in town with a new experience.

Started in 2016, the festival is all set to enter its fourth edition and will also feature rap music as form of contemporary poetry.

Last year, over 5,000 poetry lovers had attended the festival, and the past few editions attracted various recognised poets, such as Javed Akhtar and Piyush Mishra.

Irshad Kamil

This year, the festival will feature 70 speakers, with performances from the likes of TM Krishna, Irshad Kamil, Ricke Scheffler, Manoj Muntasir and Raj Shekar, to name a few. Festival director Shinie Antony said, “We make sure to add a new element with every edition.

This year, we have added rap poetry, with Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy’s MC Sher) among the performers. We also have Andrea Jeremiah bringing out her first book on poetry.”

Another new addition is a session on poetry in different languages. Called Baasha, the session aims to portray works by bilingual poets for the first time and will feature poetry in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and even German.

This year, the festival will also introduce a new programme, 'Duets', which will see a combined reading by two poets on prefixed themes.

“We have Arundhati Subramanium (author) and Ranjit Hoskote (poet) who are going to perform in a alternate style for the poem Love In Unreal Times. We have curated many of these small collaborations in order to depict a diverse number of acts,” said Antony.

Bengalureans will also get a chance to see an exclusive sculpture by Sangeeta Abhay, created using 108 scrap keyboards with the keyboards representing eight quotes by the Buddha.

Besides this, workshops for children and adults will also be organised during the festival. The Bengaluru Poetry Festival will be held on July 20-21 at Taj West End from 10 am to 8 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru Poetry Festival Bilingual rap
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp