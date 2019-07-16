Bengaluru's Pravara Art Studio brings back  'Beg Borrow Aliya'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Saalumaragala Thaayi Thimmakka, Kudure Banthu Kudure, Jathegiruvanu Chandira, Jupiter, Meal Coupon, Maani Junction, Kanyakapata, Lockout Alla Knockout, Kivudu Saar Kivudu, Diabetes etc, which were staged in multiple cities across Karnataka, Pravara Art Studio is bringing back on stage 'Beg Borrow Aliya', which has completed 21 shows in total so far.

The play is plotted on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’s thoughts on what it means to be in a complete family.

The play revolves around a family drama with a laughter riot where the lead roles of the play Vishwa and his wife Vishalu who always have a discussion on their daughter Laila’s wedding and the process of searching a groom.

Meanwhile, Laila is always on her phone and acts out of control, which leads to a heated conversation between Vishwa and Vishalu.

Enter lawyer Ramdas and the conversation becomes a funny and symbolic representation.

The three grooms namely Babu, Ramu and Somu enter the plot and the play takes a surprise twist with the entry of Inspector Vikram and P C Basya for a murder investigation. What happens next?

Written by M S Narasimhamurthy and directed by Hanu Ramasanjeeva, the play will be staged on July 20 at 5 pm and 7.30pm at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagara.