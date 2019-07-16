Home Cities Bengaluru

Dengue outbreak in Bengaluru causes expectant mothers to panic 

City’s gynaecologists revealed that pregnant women, especially, are panicking over the outbreak and have been frequenting clinics and hospitals.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rise in the number of dengue cases in the city has caused people to panic. This year, there seems to be a spike in the number of cases.

City’s gynaecologists revealed that pregnant women, especially, are panicking over the outbreak and have been frequenting clinics and hospitals.

According to statistics obtained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell, the city has recorded more than 1,130 cases of dengue so far.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, various gynaecologists said that every day, up to 15 pregnant women come in for checkups fearing dengue.

“Due to the outbreak, more and more pregnant women come in asking about the symptoms of dengue and the preventive measures. Even if they have a fever, they ask us to check them for dengue. Two weeks ago, more than 15 patients came in with fever. Four of them tested positive for the disease,” said Dr Sangeeta Rao, a gynaecologist at Dr Sita Bhateja Hospital.

Dr Lavanya Kiran, consultant obstetrician and fertility specialist at Narayana Health City, pointed out that in the last week she saw about 10 patients coming in due to rashes on their bodies.

Dr Nirmala Chandrashekhar, consultant obstetrician at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “We get up to three expectant mothers every week, scared of the consequences of contracting dengue during pregnancy.

"To prevent dengue during pregnancy, we suggest that they wear loose cotton clothing that covers their arms and legs.”

Dr Manjula A Patil of BR Life SSNMC Hospital said, “Pregnant women are fearful if they have they can transmit the virus to their baby. This may result in a stillbirth, low birth weight, or premature birth. Hence precautions need to be taken. It is important for pregnant women to keep their surroundings clean.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dengue Bengaluru Bengaluru dengue outbreak
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp