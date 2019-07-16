Dengue outbreak in Bengaluru causes expectant mothers to panic 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rise in the number of dengue cases in the city has caused people to panic. This year, there seems to be a spike in the number of cases.

City’s gynaecologists revealed that pregnant women, especially, are panicking over the outbreak and have been frequenting clinics and hospitals.

According to statistics obtained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell, the city has recorded more than 1,130 cases of dengue so far.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, various gynaecologists said that every day, up to 15 pregnant women come in for checkups fearing dengue.

“Due to the outbreak, more and more pregnant women come in asking about the symptoms of dengue and the preventive measures. Even if they have a fever, they ask us to check them for dengue. Two weeks ago, more than 15 patients came in with fever. Four of them tested positive for the disease,” said Dr Sangeeta Rao, a gynaecologist at Dr Sita Bhateja Hospital.

Dr Lavanya Kiran, consultant obstetrician and fertility specialist at Narayana Health City, pointed out that in the last week she saw about 10 patients coming in due to rashes on their bodies.

Dr Nirmala Chandrashekhar, consultant obstetrician at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “We get up to three expectant mothers every week, scared of the consequences of contracting dengue during pregnancy.

"To prevent dengue during pregnancy, we suggest that they wear loose cotton clothing that covers their arms and legs.”

Dr Manjula A Patil of BR Life SSNMC Hospital said, “Pregnant women are fearful if they have they can transmit the virus to their baby. This may result in a stillbirth, low birth weight, or premature birth. Hence precautions need to be taken. It is important for pregnant women to keep their surroundings clean.”