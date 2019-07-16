Karnataka MLA Uday Garudachar men raze bollards in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden area

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More taxpayer money went to waste as the Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) bollards, built to serve as cycle parking hubs on the footpath, were razed to the ground on Sunday in Wilson Garden area.

“We placed loops and bollards, as part of the Public Bicycle Sharing project, on the spot surveyed and given to us by Directorate of Urban Land Transport. On Sunday, some men came and damaged the bollards. When we confronted them, they said they were sent by MLA Uday Garudachar,” said a BBMP source.

When The New Indian Express contacted Chickept constituency MLA Uday Garudachar, he confirmed that he had the bollards removed as they were encroaching on the space meant for pedestrians.

“The BBMP should have put it only where the pavements are wide.

Before the project was implemented, we told them to choose another spot but they went ahead with it.

When my men asked for the work order of that spot, the BBMP did not have it. Traffic police have also not given permission. They did it without the knowledge of the residents, the corporator or the MLA,” he said.

When pointed out that the BBMP council had accepted this plan, Garudachar said,” Arbitrary resolutions taken in the council cannot be considered.

Tomorrow people will question the MLA for allowing this. Many use this that footpath as the road is congested. I have taken action in accordance with the law.”

With the bollards destroyed, the loops meant to park cycles have been left on the spot. The MLA said that he would remove those as well if it inconvenienced pedestrians.