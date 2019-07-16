Home Cities Bengaluru

Linganamakki waters can quench Bengaluru’s thirst by 2051: Report

As per the committee, even if the government makes use of 70 tmc of water, it is about 40 per cent of the total water collected in the Linganamakki reservoir.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Linganamakki reservoir

Linganamakki reservoir

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An expert committee headed by former chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) B N Thyagaraju has recommended that the state government stop power generation at the Linganamakki reservoir, so that its contents suffice drinking water needs of all of Bengaluru by 2051.

The expert committee comprising 10 members submitted a report (a copy of which is in the possession of TNIE) that states: “Identification of sources for sustainable water supply to Greater Bengaluru recommended supply of drinking water in a phased manner from 10 tmc of water to 60 tmc, to meet the demand of people of Bengaluru.”

As per the committee, even if the government makes use of 70 tmc of water, it is about 40 per cent of the total water collected in the Linganamakki reservoir.

The experts also opined that there were other options to produce power from oil, gas, coal and nuclear energy, and other sustainable resources like solar and wind. By sacrificing hydropower generated at the Linganamakki reservoir, the government can make complete use of water collected in Linganamakki reservoir for providing drinking water to Bengaluru, an expert said.

The committee opined that there would be no objections from environmentalists for implementing this project as the water will be used for drinking purpose.

Lifting and taking the water through pipelines from the reservoir to Bengaluru via Yagachi reservoir and crossing the Western Ghats hillocks, would not pose any damage to the Ghats or the environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Linganamakki Karnataka
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp