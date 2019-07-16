Linganamakki waters can quench Bengaluru’s thirst by 2051: Report

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An expert committee headed by former chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) B N Thyagaraju has recommended that the state government stop power generation at the Linganamakki reservoir, so that its contents suffice drinking water needs of all of Bengaluru by 2051.

The expert committee comprising 10 members submitted a report (a copy of which is in the possession of TNIE) that states: “Identification of sources for sustainable water supply to Greater Bengaluru recommended supply of drinking water in a phased manner from 10 tmc of water to 60 tmc, to meet the demand of people of Bengaluru.”

As per the committee, even if the government makes use of 70 tmc of water, it is about 40 per cent of the total water collected in the Linganamakki reservoir.

The experts also opined that there were other options to produce power from oil, gas, coal and nuclear energy, and other sustainable resources like solar and wind. By sacrificing hydropower generated at the Linganamakki reservoir, the government can make complete use of water collected in Linganamakki reservoir for providing drinking water to Bengaluru, an expert said.

The committee opined that there would be no objections from environmentalists for implementing this project as the water will be used for drinking purpose.

Lifting and taking the water through pipelines from the reservoir to Bengaluru via Yagachi reservoir and crossing the Western Ghats hillocks, would not pose any damage to the Ghats or the environment.