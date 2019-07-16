Home Cities Bengaluru

Off-duty pilot fails alcometer test, grounded in Bengaluru

According to sources, pilot Jitendra Singh was on leave and was on a personal visit to Bengaluru on Saturday (July 13).

Published: 16th July 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An off-duty pilot on board an Air India flight (AI 502) from New Delhi to Bengaluru has been grounded for three months after he failed a breathalyzer test at the Kempe Gowda International Airport.

Since flights from New Delhi to Bengaluru were full, he was permitted to travel along with the cockpit crew, a highly placed source said. Rules laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permit this.

“However, it is mandatory that anyone travelling inside the cockpit takes a breathalyzer test...,” the source said. “The pilot was made to take the test at KIA and the result was positive,” the source added.

Bengaluru Off duty pilot grounded Kempe Gowda International airport
