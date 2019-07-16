Saved from being burned, trees become event hub for residents in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trees being put to the axe in the name of ‘development’ is a common sight. But some citizens refuse to be mute spectators and have earned themselves the tag of ‘Green Warriors’.

For example, in April, two banyan trees (80 years and 40 years) were almost burned with kerosene in Sampigehalli, near the Venkateshpura lake.

Saved by residents, the trees now stand tall and proud, and is now the spot where residents hold drawing, games, yoga and other such sessions.

The residents first noticed that one side of the tree was burned and when they saw fire, they were sure it was done by some private entities who wanted to get rid of the trees for their development work.

Not ones to sit quietly, the residents decided to save the trees and along with tree doctor Vijay Nishanth, approached the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The latter promised to convert the land around the tree into a park.

From then on, the residents didn’t just stand guard to protect the tree but also hosted many activities to bring in awareness among locals.

“We wanted more people to know that such a huge tree exists in our locality. Besides drawing and painting competitions, we even play games like kho-kho, lagori, hopscotch and lattoo,” said Jayadeep Bantwal, a resident of Sampigehalli, adding that initially, only five or six people joined the activities.

Now, 30-40 people come together to participate in the events.

The trees have earned themselves a special place in the hearts of the residents, who even conduct birthday parties and cut cakes under the tree to show their love for the foliage.

Children even made tree drawings and hung it on the tree.

The residents have also planted 60 different varieties of saplings.

Saif Ulla Khan, another resident, spoke about guarding the trees. “We do regular check-ups for any illegal activities that are taking place. Once we see something fishy, we question people and they just leave. In the night also we keep a vigil,” he explained.

Nishanth, who at times visits the spot, said, “It is amazing to see all the residents come together. They have made that spot as their additional house. Once citizens come forward we can protect any tree. And from this even children get to know about the benefits of the tree and they will protect it as well in future.”

Following footsteps

A group of volunteers from Vidyaranyapura is also carrying out a tree protection drive.

They have painted 50 tree trunks with limestone to prevent it from being affected by termites and pollution.

The drive was carried out at Vidyaranyapura main road.

“The paint will help prevent the cracking and splitting of the tree bark, which will, in turn, affect the tree by introduction of diseases, insects and fungus. It will also benefit the trees by blocking the extra heat produced from the vehicles,” said Jagadish Raj, a resident of Vidyaranyapura.

Raj revealed that months ago, they had carried out a similar drive at Hebbal flyover and now at Vidyaranyapura, they will continue painting it on the weekend till the BEL Road.