Three people killed in two separate hit-and-run cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a case of hit-and-run, a 23-year-old cab driver was killed when a speeding container truck collided with his cab in Makali near Nelamangala early on Monday.

Passersby chased the truck, but the driver escaped, the police said. The deceased is Kiran Raju, a resident of Kanva Nagar in Nelamangala. He had recently joined a private cab service provider.

The police said that the accident occurred at 3.30am as Raju was coming to Nelamangala. Meanwhile, a speeding truck heading to Kunigal, collided with his cab.

The impact crushed Raju’s body between the steering wheel and seat.

His body was taken out half an hour later. No CCTV footage was found of the spot and efforts are on to nab the driver based on a statement by an eye witness, the police said.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man and his female friend were killed on the spot after a speeding cab rammed into their bike on the busy Nelamangala Highway on Sunday night.

The driver fled leaving the cab behind. The deceased is Venkatesh, a resident of T Dasarahalli and his friend Mangala Sukanya, of Nandini Layout. Both were working for a private company in the city.

The police said that the accident occurred at 9.30pm as the duo were returning to the city after having dinner at an eatery.

Venkatesh was waiting at a junction for the traffic signal to change.

As he waited, the cab, which was travelling at breakneck speed, collided with their bike from behind tossing them in the air.

Passersby rushed them to a nearby private hospital where they were declared brought dead.