Bengalureans wake up, lace up, show up for power-packed fitness festival

Published: 17th July 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness enthusiasts at Bengaluru 2.0 hosted at UB City and Cubbon Park

By Chinmay Manoj 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans kicked themselves out of bed, over the weekend, to attend the Fit Bengaluru 2.0, a two-day fitness festival hosted at the UB City and Cubbon Park. From Zumba, kickboxing, kalaripayattu, yoga, and talks on nutrition, the festival covered various aspects of fitness.

It also brought in big names from the fitness industry, including Drew Neal, kickboxing world champion and personal trainer of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farhan Akhtar. 

Kickboxing world champion
Drew Neal

Talking about his fitness journey, Neal said he started learning karate at the age of five.

He went on to compete in martial arts and kickboxing competitions and soon made it to the international stage.

At the age of 23, he won his first world title in Paris, and then went on to win five more.

Now, a personal trainer, Neal said, “I am very fortunate to work alongside many different actors, businessmen, politicians. My clients and have shared goals, and I understand the responsibility of helping them reach them.” 

Urmi Kothari, founder of Kinetic Energy, a fitness space in Mumbai, who was also present for the festival in Bengaluru, implements an innovative training method at her fitness studio.

“Our motto is to transform your mind as well as your body,” said Kothari who has more than 20 years of experience in training in sports. 

She first assesses her clients’ personality and temperament after which she assigns them personality-specific exercises. She emphasises mindfulness and posture during workouts.

Her technique has a physical quotient and a mindfulness quotient which she believes helps achieve the happiness quotient in one’s life.

“For me, exercise is about challenging myself in way that improves me because only then can I give more to my students,” she said, adding that fitness has always been prescribed by psychologists and psychiatrists as a medicine for stress.

And in today’s world of nine-to-fives and the constant hustle-bustle of the city life, even 30 minutes of fitness a day can be therapeutic.

