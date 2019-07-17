Bengaluru musicians rustle up fresh tunes 

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The independent music scene in Bengaluru has seen a sudden spurt in the last couple of years.

From headbanging metal to melodic post-rock, the city has seen various acts in the process of taking a clear shape.

But here’s an act which has the most distinct musicians coming together to make something fresh.

At their upcoming performance next weekend, Rehab Session will be performing new versions of each of their hits with the likes of Shaad by alternate Urdu rock band Parvaaz.

It all started with a phone call Michael Antony Dias (32) from Mad Orange Fireworks initiated to his fellow friends in 2018 asking them to join in for a casual jamming session.

Little did he know that it would turn out to be a full-fledged performance. The five-man ensemble, including Dias, also features Khalid Ahmad (32) of Parvaaz fame, Anirudh Ravi (26) of Cinema of Excess fame, singer/songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan (26) and veteran musician Abhijeet Tambe (43) of Lounge Piranha fame.

“I first spoke to Tambe and later contacted the rest. We would harmonise our tracks and improvise with new elements. We went on to shoot a video called Rehab at Mikeys and the rest followed,” says Dias, adding that every member of the group is on the same wavelength, which has helped them come up with fresh tunes.

After their first performance together in April, Tambe recalls a friend pointing out that they should go ahead and perform for the public.

“We are five very different musicians, who have tried to intersect our kinds of music,” says Tambe.

When asked about the plans on new material in store, Ahmad says, “The plan is to stir the pot with five different ideas and distinct sounds. I sing in Urdu and Kashmiri and the rest sing in English, you can only imagine how unique it would turn out.”

As the troupe gears up for their upcoming full-length performance, Raghunandan says, “There has been a lot of learning especially since each of us bring in our own style."

Rehab Session will be staged on July 27, 7.30 pm at OO Heaven, HRBR Layout.