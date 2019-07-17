Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru musicians rustle up fresh tunes 

From headbanging metal to melodic post-rock, the city has seen various acts in the process of taking a clear shape.

Published: 17th July 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Rehab Session members Mahesh Raghunandan, Anirudh Ravi, Abhijeet Lambe, Michael Antony Dias, Khalid Ahmad

(From left) Rehab Session members Mahesh Raghunandan, Anirudh Ravi, Abhijeet Lambe, Michael Antony Dias, Khalid Ahmad (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Muneef Khan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The independent music scene in Bengaluru has seen a sudden spurt in the last couple of years.

From headbanging metal to melodic post-rock, the city has seen various acts in the process of taking a clear shape.

But here’s an act which has the most distinct musicians coming together to make something fresh.

At their upcoming performance next weekend, Rehab Session will be performing new versions of each of their hits with the likes of Shaad by alternate Urdu rock band Parvaaz.

It all started with a phone call Michael Antony Dias (32) from Mad Orange Fireworks initiated to his fellow friends in 2018 asking them to join in for a casual jamming session.

Little did he know that it would turn out to be a full-fledged performance. The five-man ensemble, including Dias, also features Khalid Ahmad (32) of Parvaaz fame, Anirudh Ravi (26) of Cinema of Excess fame, singer/songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan (26) and veteran musician Abhijeet Tambe (43) of Lounge Piranha fame.

“I first spoke to Tambe and later contacted the rest. We would harmonise our tracks and improvise with new elements. We went on to shoot a video called Rehab at Mikeys and the rest followed,” says Dias, adding that every member of the group is on the same wavelength, which has helped them come up with fresh tunes.  

After their first performance together in April, Tambe recalls a friend pointing out that they should go ahead and perform for the public. 

“We are five very different musicians, who have tried to intersect our kinds of music,” says Tambe.   
When asked about the plans on new material in store, Ahmad says, “The plan is to stir the pot with five different ideas and distinct sounds. I sing in Urdu and Kashmiri and the rest sing in English, you can only imagine how unique it would turn out.”

As the troupe gears up for their upcoming full-length performance, Raghunandan says, “There has been a lot of learning especially since each of us bring in our own style."

Rehab Session will be staged on July 27, 7.30 pm at OO Heaven, HRBR Layout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru musicians
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp