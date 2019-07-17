Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru plastic ban: Aluminium foil harmful, not ideal replacement for plastic, say experts

Restaurants, however, are using aluminium containers and foil paper in a big way, thinking it as a healthy alternative to plastic.

Parathas are routinely covered in aluminum foil (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the ban on plastic in place in the city, restaurants and small eateries are looking at alternatives to packaging material.

Many have switched to using aluminium foil paper and containers, which do not fall under the ban. However, experts say aluminium foil too can have adverse effects on the environment if it is not recycled or reused. Civic authorities, on the other hand, say they are unaware of any threat posed by this issue.   

According to environment activist Leo Saldhana, since aluminium, which is extracted from bauxite, is bad for the environment, biodegradable products such as bamboo and banana, among others, should be used as replacement for plastic.

“Aluminium extraction requires a lot of energy, and the mines affect the plant and animal life. If not recycled, the impact of the material is equivalent or even worse than that of plastic,” he told City Express.

Restaurants, however, are using aluminium containers and foil paper in a big way, thinking it as a healthy alternative to plastic.

“Items such as chapathis are routinely covered in aluminum foil,” said a delivery person working with a food delivery app. 

Officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), however, say they are unaware of the harmful effects.

A BBMP official said all aluminium materials are dumped in landfills and there is no system for recycling them. People are also unaware of the rules regarding use of aluminium foils.

“Isn’t aluminium foil banned?,” asked D Randeep, Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management (SWM).

Dr Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner (Projects), also expressed his ignorance over the issue, saying, “I am not aware of its environmental impacts.” 

The issue can be solved if BBMP encourages rag pickers to collect aluminium foils for recycling purposes, environmentalist Yellappa Reddy said.

“For good quality plastic, the resale value is only Rs 10 while for aluminium, the value goes anywhere around Rs 30-50. It can bring in better-earning capacity for rag pickers as well,” he suggested. 

As per BBMP data, this year, until June 1, 3,921 kg of plastic was seized from various eateries, pubs and hotels, and a fine of Rs 6 lakh was collected during the same period. 

“According to the ban, the rule applies only to plastic and thermocol, but not aluminium,” Dr Vijendra Bilaguli, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, said.

