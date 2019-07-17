Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalurueans do not miss out on this play

Catch 'A Train of Thought' on July 20, 5pm and 7pm at Vyoma Artspace & Studio Theatre, JP Nagar.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:20 AM

A Train of Thought will be performed on July 20

A Train of Thought will be performed on July 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After successfully directing A Mother’s Wish, The Fifth Enemy, An Evening in Ooty and Sundarangi, director Avinash Rao is back with his fifth production.

Called A Train of Thought and presented by the Enchanted Circle, the play will be staged this weekend. 

The story revolves around Sushmita, a girl who lives in the United States of America and aspires to be a writer.

With her parents pushing her to adopt a mainstream career path which would presumably be stable, Sushmita is focused on her bringing her passion to life.

On a hiatus, Sushmita sets out on a journey to India with goal of writing a book to narrate her experiences.

The journey enters the final few weeks and something significant is yet to happen. But this changes when she boards a train to Kanyakumari.

The play portrays the teenage mind in various phases and depicts scenarios which are relatable to one’s life. This multi-layered, thought-provoking play weaves in multiple strands from the narrators, casting commentary on what a person thinks, believes and dreams. 


 Catch A Train of Thought on July 20, 5pm and 7pm at Vyoma Artspace & Studio Theatre, JP Nagar.

