Bengalurueans do not miss out on this play

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After successfully directing A Mother’s Wish, The Fifth Enemy, An Evening in Ooty and Sundarangi, director Avinash Rao is back with his fifth production.

Called A Train of Thought and presented by the Enchanted Circle, the play will be staged this weekend.

The story revolves around Sushmita, a girl who lives in the United States of America and aspires to be a writer.

With her parents pushing her to adopt a mainstream career path which would presumably be stable, Sushmita is focused on her bringing her passion to life.

On a hiatus, Sushmita sets out on a journey to India with goal of writing a book to narrate her experiences.

The journey enters the final few weeks and something significant is yet to happen. But this changes when she boards a train to Kanyakumari.

The play portrays the teenage mind in various phases and depicts scenarios which are relatable to one’s life. This multi-layered, thought-provoking play weaves in multiple strands from the narrators, casting commentary on what a person thinks, believes and dreams.



Catch A Train of Thought on July 20, 5pm and 7pm at Vyoma Artspace & Studio Theatre, JP Nagar.