Bengaluru's IIHR comes up with new mango variety

The Arka Suprabath is a double-cross hybrid made by crossing four different mangoes, which are Amrapali (Dashehari x Neelam) and Arka Anmol (Alphonso x Janardhan Pasand).

Published: 17th July 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 02:14 AM

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The season of mangoes is coming to an end and many people already feel disappointed about it.

However, to the delight of mango lovers, a new variety of mango will be added to the list next year. Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticulture and Research (IIHR) has developed a new variety of mango called Arka Suprabath.

The Arka Suprabath is a double-cross hybrid made by crossing four different mangoes, which are Amrapali (Dashehari x Neelam) and Arka Anmol (Alphonso x Janardhan Pasand).

The new variety took 12 years to develop by the scientists at IIHR.

“We were thinking of developing a new hybrid variety 12 years ago and decided to cross the above-mentioned mangoes.  In 2009, we planted this variety and kept evaluating the yield. We even had to check if it is fit for commercial purpose or not.

"In 10 years, we saw that the yield and quality of the Arka Surabath is good and have decided to release the mangoes next year,” said M Shankaran, principal scientist, Division of Fruit Crops, IIHR.

Shankaran also revealed that the Arka Suprabath looks just like an Alphonso mango but its quality is far better.

“The fruit looks just like mango but has three better qualities than that of Alphonso. The Alphonso has irregular bearing habit but Arka Suprabath is devoid of it. Secondly, Alphonso mango has spongy tissue; when we cut the mango; we can see a white spongy-like growth, but that is not seen in the new variety. Lastly, when Alphonso is treated in hot water, internal breakdown takes place, which does not happen in this variety,” said Shankaran.

The scientist also pointed out that there is an added advantage in terms of spacing at the field for farmers.

“Usually, the spacing of each plant is  7.5 x 7.5 metre where per hectare, only 175 plants can grow. But in this variety, the spacing can be reduced to 5 x 5 metre and 400 plants per hectare can be grown easily.”

People from across the state have already begun asking them how to procure the seeds and the institute is getting a good response to this variety.

