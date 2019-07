By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday undertook an encroachment clearance drive on Kamaraj Road.

Officials of the civic body along with the local police cleared shops which had illegally come up on footpaths. Illegal extensions of permanent shops were also razed. As many as 250 shops were cleared during the half-day drive.

Though no penalty was collected, a warning was issued to owners of all commercial establishments, who had extended their shops.