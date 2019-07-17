Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Vengaiah lake cries for attention; officials in slumber

The lake has been in a pathetic condition over the past three years, and the authorities concerned seem to be least bothered.

Vengaiah Lake in KR Puram is in a pathetic condition over the past three years. It is full of weeds and broken boats are lying there unattended. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many lakes in the city are already on the verge of extinction, Vengaiah Lake in KR Puram is still crying for attention.

According to local residents, nauseating odour due to the sewage water entering the lake makes it tough for residents to spend time near the lake, even for a minute.

“This was a beautiful lake years ago. People used to spend their time to relax near the lake. Some would even swim in it. But now, the lake is neglected and full of weeds,” said Balaji Ragotham, a resident of KR Puram. The lake was handed over to the Karnataka forest department (KFD) in 2018 by the Lake Development Authority (LDA). Though the ownership changed, condition remained the same.

“We told the KFD officials umpteen times about the lake’s condition, but there has been no development. Earlier, the LDA had asked a private contractor to look after the lake, but he too ignored his job. Now, dirty water, weeds and water hyacinth have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. Broken boats and broken chairs lying around the lake speak of the years of neglect,” said TV Rama Rao, another resident of KR Puram.

Residents, meanwhile, alleged that some private builders have even started to dump debris around the lakebed. A portion of the lakebed is already being used to dump garbage.

When contacted, a KFD official said, “We got custody of the lake last year in July. But, we do not have funds to rejuvenate it. Lake has to be weeded, diversion channels have to be made and more STPs need to be installed. We had even written to the government, but are yet to get any reply.” 

“We even got in touch with BBMP and BWSSB officials, seeking their support for rejuvenation of lakes. But nothing much has been done,” added another KFD official.

