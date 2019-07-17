Case filed against Bengaluru's Minto Opthalmic hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case has been filed against Minto Opthalmic hospital, which has been in the news for putting the lives of 24 patients at risk after performing cataract surgeries on July 9.

The following day, people complained of pus formation, redness in eyes and partial loss of vision.

However, till July 15, there was no case filed against the hospital till Tuesday evening.

A VV Puram police station officer disclosed that the case filed was based on a complaint by Sujatha.

“So far, we had not received any case on Tuesday evening. Sujatha, a resident of Bommanahalli along with 11 persons approached us. We have booked the concerned staff under section 338 of the IPC, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others.”

However, the hospital said that it was unaware of any case filed against it.

“We will check,” said Dr. BL Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Hospital. On the condition of the 24, she said that 10 had been discharged after recovery while 8 were showing signs of improvement.

“Five others haven’t shown much improvement, we are treating them with antibiotics and a vitrectomy procedure is being done to remove the gel material from the eyes.”

According to Dr. Rathod, the reason for the mishap was due to Occugel used for patients while fixing the lens.

“It is confirmed that Occugel caused harm. We had an earlier batch which did not cause any issues, the second batch showed the presence of Pseudomonas, a virulent organism that causes a drastic reaction,” she said.

Meanwhile, the operation theatre (OT) will open in three days.