IMA scam: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig approaches HC against SIT officers

Hearing Baig’s petition, Justice Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Department of Home; and SIT, and adjourned the hearing to July 30. 

A posse of policemen stand guard outside the house of suspended Shivajinagar Congress MLA Roshan Baig in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing the state government of misusing law enforcement agencies, suspended Shivajinagar Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Tuesday moved the High Court seeking action against senior officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case. 

During the hearing, the counsel of Baig argued that two senior officials of SIT “are acting like mercenaries of the government” and “Baig was kept captive the whole night without any justifiable reason” after he was detained from the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday night.  He was set free on Tuesday afternoon after the petition was filed before the court, he argued. 

In the petition, it was stated that the government and its servants “are acting outside law”. The Chief Minister referred to Baig being detained by SIT in a tweet, which is “clear proof of unseen forces playing in the background by misusing law enforcement machinery”.

Therefore, directions should be issued to the Home Department to take serious action against two senior officials of SIT for their highhandedness and undercover approach, the petition said. 

Seeking the court also to direct the Home Department to ask SIT not to harass or compel Baig in any manner and not to obstruct his free movement, he claimed that the SIT is “clearly illegal and a classic case of colourable use of power”.

The petition also stated that the only intention of SIT officers was to “assist and aid the ruling government by way of coercing Baig to yield to their demands of withdrawing his resignation and support the government in the vote of confidence”.

“The ruling party forces have been visibly acting in a most illegal and highhanded manner all along bringing serious coercion on the erstwhile members who have resigned and making unholy efforts to take control of the resigned legislators. In order to remain in power, every effort is being made by misusing the police,” it said.  

“Baig is neither an accused nor he is being probed for the same. He was called to depose as a witness under Section 160 of the CrPC. By a specific notice, he was asked to come on July 19 to the SIT office. On July 15 night, when Baig was at the airport to travel to Pune for some personal work, he was suddenly attacked by the SIT officials in a most highhanded manner. Protest of Baig had no value and the police officers simply stated that he is required for inquiry in the IMA case and hence they are taking him,” the petition stated. 

