Karnataka High Court asks top cop to look into land grabbing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday expressed shock over the “helplessness” of the Girinagar police to protect from land grabbers two sites gifted 25 years ago by a housing society for the construction of a police station, and asked the City Police Commissioner to look into the issue.

The directions were issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad after hearing public interest litigation filed by G R Anil Kumar, a resident of Hanumanthanagar in the city, seeking directions for the construction of police station and safeguarding the land in dispute.

In the status report, Girinagar police expressed helplessness to protect the sites from land grabbers and stated that the said sites were used illegally as a playground and commercial purposes.

The sites were gifted by the Vishwabharathi House Building Co-operative Society in 1994 for the construction of police station.