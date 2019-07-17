Home Cities Bengaluru

Two killed in Bengaluru over land row, five arrested

The deceased Anand Reddy (67) was a resident of Indiranagar and his friend Prakash Reddy (43) was from Banasawadi.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were brutally bludgeoned to death in broad daylight by assailants over a land dispute under Begur police station limits on Tuesday.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the incident.

The deceased Anand Reddy (67) was a resident of Indiranagar and his friend Prakash Reddy (43) was from Banasawadi.

The arrested are Ramaiah Reddy, his sons Nagaraj and Srinivas Reddy, and two others.

Police said that Anand Reddy had a two-acre parcel of land at Devarachikkanahalli in Bommanahalli under Begur police station limits. 

However, Ramaiah Reddy and his family allegedly constructed houses on the land and were living there. There was a dispute over this tract of land for nearly 20 years. 

A court had ruled in favour of Anand Reddy just a few days ago and the houses built by Ramaiah Reddy were demolished under police security recently.

“Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Anand Reddy came to his land with his friends Prakash Reddy and Kodanda Reddy. Meanwhile, Ramaiah Reddy, his sons and others were also there and there was a heated argument between the two groups over the land. 

"Following that, Ramaiah Reddy and others allegedly attacked Anand and Prakash with wooden logs while Kodanda Reddy managed to escape. The duo was brutally assaulted and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where both were declared brought dead,” the police said.

Soon, the police arrested five of the accused. Preliminary questioning established that the double murder was over the land dispute, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru crime Bengaluru crime cases
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp