Two killed in Bengaluru over land row, five arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were brutally bludgeoned to death in broad daylight by assailants over a land dispute under Begur police station limits on Tuesday.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the incident.

The deceased Anand Reddy (67) was a resident of Indiranagar and his friend Prakash Reddy (43) was from Banasawadi.

The arrested are Ramaiah Reddy, his sons Nagaraj and Srinivas Reddy, and two others.

Police said that Anand Reddy had a two-acre parcel of land at Devarachikkanahalli in Bommanahalli under Begur police station limits.

However, Ramaiah Reddy and his family allegedly constructed houses on the land and were living there. There was a dispute over this tract of land for nearly 20 years.

A court had ruled in favour of Anand Reddy just a few days ago and the houses built by Ramaiah Reddy were demolished under police security recently.

“Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Anand Reddy came to his land with his friends Prakash Reddy and Kodanda Reddy. Meanwhile, Ramaiah Reddy, his sons and others were also there and there was a heated argument between the two groups over the land.

"Following that, Ramaiah Reddy and others allegedly attacked Anand and Prakash with wooden logs while Kodanda Reddy managed to escape. The duo was brutally assaulted and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where both were declared brought dead,” the police said.

Soon, the police arrested five of the accused. Preliminary questioning established that the double murder was over the land dispute, the police added.