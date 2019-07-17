Home Cities Bengaluru

Unable to repay debt, Bengaluru loan recovery agent ends life 

The deceased, Pradeep B, was a resident of Machohalli and was working as a loan recovery agent at a private bank.

suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Madanayakanahalli on Tuesday as he was unable to clear his debt.

According to the police, Pradeep’s father came to his house late at night and found his son’s body hanging in the bedroom. He then alerted the Madanayakanahalli police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pradeep had taken `1 lakh from a bank two years ago, and he was unable to repay it. Police suspect that upset over this, he took his life.

Pradeep was alone at home as his wife had gone to her parents’ house for a family function.

Comments

