BBMP plans road show against POP idols

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with heads of various schools and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials from Bengaluru west to spread awareness on plastic ban and usage of clay Ganesha.

After the interaction, Gangambike told reporters that a roadshow will be soon organised to spread awareness against use of Plaster of Paris idols, and on the importance of waste segregation.

“School students are the best medium to educate elders,” she said.

She urged teachers to educate children on the importance of garbage segregation and plastic ban. “Zonal BBMP officers will soon issue a list of areas which each school will cover. Placards and other materials will be provided by us. Councillors will also be a part of the jatha,” said a BBMP official.

Mayor will hold similar interactions with heads of schools in other zones also. On July 20, interaction with people from south Bengaluru will be held.

This is the first time the civic body is interacting with school representatives for a social cause. The idea is to target large section of the society to ensure that the city is plastic-free, said the BBMP officials.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as a part of its ongoing ban, BBMP levied a penalty of Rs 4.36 lakh on commercial establishments for stocking, dealing with and supplying banned single use plastic items.