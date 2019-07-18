Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP plans road show against POP idols

This is the first time the civic body is interacting with school representatives for a social cause.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

A group of college students requests motorists to use environment-friendly paper bags, instead of plastic bags, near KR Circle in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

A group of college students requests motorists to use environment-friendly paper bags, instead of plastic bags, near KR Circle in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with heads of various schools and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials from Bengaluru west to spread awareness on plastic ban and usage of clay Ganesha.

After the interaction, Gangambike told reporters that a roadshow will be soon organised to spread awareness against use of Plaster of Paris idols, and on the importance of waste segregation.

“School students are the best medium to educate elders,” she said.

She urged teachers to educate children on the importance of garbage segregation and plastic ban. “Zonal BBMP officers will soon issue a list of areas which each school will cover. Placards and other materials will be provided by us. Councillors will also be a part of the jatha,” said a BBMP official.

Mayor will hold similar interactions with heads of schools in other zones also. On July 20, interaction with people from south Bengaluru will be held.

This is the first time the civic body is interacting with school representatives for a social cause. The idea is to target large section of the society to ensure that the city is plastic-free, said the BBMP officials.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as a part of its ongoing ban, BBMP levied a penalty of Rs 4.36 lakh on commercial establishments for stocking, dealing with and supplying banned single use plastic items.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP Bengaluru plastic ban
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp