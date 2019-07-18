Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman’s harassment case opens can of worms

Through counselling, it was found that the woman had married her husband when she was just 12 years old, and had allegedly illegally entered the country from Bangladesh.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman who alleged physical abuse by her husband, raised an informal complaint with HSR police earlier this month.

The woman has been trying to leave her husband along with her two children for a while.

She was referred to Vanitha Sahayavani, Parihar, the omen’s helpline at the police commissioner’s office.

Through counselling, it was found that the woman had married her husband when she was just 12 years old, and had allegedly illegally entered the country from Bangladesh.

The husband, Noor Islam, has been accused by his wife of bringing in girls from Bangladesh to Bengaluru via train. “She said he brings in girls and sells them after entering Kolkata by getting them married off,” said a senior counsellor at the helpline. The woman also admitted that she had been brought in the same way. 

“As of now, she wants nothing to do with the husband,” the counsellor said. The case has been taken up by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

“The woman said she has all documents in place, but it is clear that she is from Bangladesh. The husband has gone to Kolkata now, and the woman claims that it is to bring more girls here. We will nab him once he comes back to the city,” said Mohan Kumar, CCB, who is in charge of the case. 

