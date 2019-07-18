Bengaluru's Lalbagh I-Day flower show to be dedicated to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horticulture department has decided to dedicate the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the last ruler of the Wadiyar dynasty.

The department has decided to recreate the Jayachamarajendra Circle of Mysuru at the glasshouse. Visitors will be able to see the last ruler’s statue at the centre of the glasshouse in all his glory and honour.

M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, Lalbagh, Horticulture Department, said it was decided to dedicate the flower show to Jayachamarajendra to mark his birth centenary celebrations.

He was born on July 18, 1919.

Replicas of various palaces in Mysuru and Jayachamarajendra’s favoured musical instruments will also be recreated.

His messages and contributions to his then kingdom will also be showcased, besides his contributions in education, literature and sports.

Also, his interactions with personalities like Sardar Patel and Queen Elizabeth-2 will be showcased.

The department will not put up replicas of Mysore Palace and Bengaluru Palace as they have already been created before.

Jagadeesh said fine-tuning of the details for the flower show is underway. A vertical garden on one side will be formed so that it shows his face.

M R Chandrashekar, Deputy Director, Lalbagh, added that the plan is to recreate the statue so that it stands 20-ft tall on an 8-feet high base.

It will not be made of flowers, but will have a floral bed all around.

The last show, the 209th flower show held on Republic Day this year, was in honour of Mahatma Gandhi. It also coincided with the nation celebrating his 150th birth anniversary.

The highlight was the 12-ft tall fibreglass idol of a meditating Gandhi and a replica of his Sabarmati ashram.