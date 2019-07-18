Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Lalbagh I-Day flower show to be dedicated to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar

M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, Lalbagh, Horticulture Department, said it was decided to dedicate the flower show to Jayachamarajendra to mark his birth centenary celebrations.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lalbagh botanical garden

Lalbagh botanical garden

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horticulture department has decided to dedicate the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden to Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the last ruler of the Wadiyar dynasty. 

The department has decided to recreate the Jayachamarajendra Circle of Mysuru at the glasshouse. Visitors will be able to see the last ruler’s statue at the centre of the glasshouse in all his glory and honour. 

M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, Lalbagh, Horticulture Department, said it was decided to dedicate the flower show to Jayachamarajendra to mark his birth centenary celebrations.

He was born on July 18, 1919. 

Replicas of various palaces in Mysuru and Jayachamarajendra’s favoured musical instruments will also be recreated.

His messages and contributions to his then kingdom will also be showcased, besides his contributions in education, literature and sports.

Also, his interactions with personalities like Sardar Patel and Queen Elizabeth-2 will be showcased. 

The department will not put up replicas of Mysore Palace and Bengaluru Palace as they have already been created before.

Jagadeesh said fine-tuning of the details for the flower show is underway. A vertical garden on one side will be formed so that it shows his face. 

M R Chandrashekar, Deputy Director, Lalbagh, added that the plan is to recreate the statue so that it stands 20-ft tall on an 8-feet high base.

It will not be made of flowers, but will have a floral bed all around.

The last show, the 209th flower show held on Republic Day this year, was in honour of Mahatma Gandhi. It also coincided with the nation celebrating his 150th birth anniversary.

The highlight was the 12-ft tall fibreglass idol of a meditating Gandhi and a replica of his Sabarmati ashram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Lalbagh Botanical garden Lalbagh flower day
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp