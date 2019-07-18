IIM Bengaluru to host annual global summit 'Vista'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore (IIM-B) is preparing to host its annual international business summit, Vista 2019.

In the 17th edition, the fest will provide glimpses into the world of business and management.

This year, it features N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys, Nitin Bawankule, country director, Google Cloud India, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India and Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

With the theme ‘Command, Conquer, Captivate’, the fest will focus on the necessary elements for success in the business world.

The three-day summit will comprise panel discussions, workshops and events, covering areas such as consulting, marketing, data analytics and finance with practical takeaways in terms of skills.

Vista 2019 will also feature artistes like stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and Indie rock act by Agnee.

Vista 2019 will take place from July 26 - July 28 at Indian Institute of Management, Bannerghatta Main Road.