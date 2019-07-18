Lineman electrocuted while on duty in Bengaluru, one hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old lineman was electrocuted while another sustained injuries after they came in contact with a high tension wire while installing electric poles. The incident occurred in Nelamangala on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased is Madhu, from Chitradurga. He was working with BESCOM on a contract basis. Another lineman, Manju, sustained injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 3 pm in Gangegowdanapalya village in Mahimapura, where electric poles were being erected. The linemen were standing on a vehicle to set up the poles, and failed to notice a high tension wire above them.

“Madhu was killed on the spot. We have taken up a case of death caused by negligence against the contractor and the driver. We will also book BESCOM officials,” Nelamangala Rural police said.