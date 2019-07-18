Roads repaired? See it for yourself, Bengaluru MLA told 

Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents say that roads in the area are in a pathetic state for the past one year

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are roads in Bellandur area repaired and tarred? Yes, according to the local BJP MLA.

No, say residents. Aravind Limbavali, Mahadevapura MLA, triggered a storm when, in a series of tweets, last week he claimed that roads in some areas were fixed.  

Pat came the residents’ retort: “Taking credit for shoddy work?” He tweeted again saying a particular stretch was repaired and asphalted. This time residents told him: “ Send your team. Or see it for yourself how pathetic the road is.”

This is what he tweeted: “From the Doddakannelli’s AET Junction to RMZ Eco World where the Kaveri Pipeline work was done, the roads were repaired and tarred for public convenience.”

In another tweet, he said: “The roads of Haralur and Kasavanahalli where the BWSSB Kaveri Pipeline work was done were tarred for public convenience.”

According to the residents, the roads in Kasavanahalli, Haralur, Doddakanneli-Kadubeesanahalli, Bellandur Main Road and Sarjapur Road have been in a pathetic state for the past one year. Several complaints to the authorities did not yield any results, they added.

Sheshagiri Tammanagoudar, a resident, replied to Limbavali, saying, “Taking credit for shoddy work of a few thousand rupees? This is unbecoming of a senior MLA who might soon become Bangalore Development Minister. You either think we are fools or your corporator and contractor have taken you for a ride.”

Another Twitter user Shakti Tiwari said that filling of five potholes on the 5-km Harlur Road stretch and publicising it was unbecoming of an MLA.

The Save Bellandur, a page by the residents, also retweeted Limbavali’s posts and said, “Your team should visit and review those where asphalt is done, its quality and the overall state of debris. Neglect is visible across the stretch.”

On the Harlur main road which the MLA claimed was fixed and tarred, some residents said one shower could bring the road back to its potholed- state. Some even asked him if they were supposed to applaud him for this shoddy work.

Vishnu Prasad, a resident, said, “These roads have been in a very bad state for more than a year. They have only done a patch-up job. They have just filled roads with jelly stones. We were told that the stretch will be repaired by May. But the work is still under progress. The quality is poor.  Five lakh commuters who travel on these roads have a tough time every single day.”

Another resident from Harlur road said, “Road restoration work is bad. The entire stretch of  Sarjapur Road is untouched. BBMP and BWSSB need to jointly fix it immediately.” 

Some residents, however, thanked the MLA and asked him to fix other roads. TNIE tried contacting Limbavali multiple times, but he did not answer the calls. 

