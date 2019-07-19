27-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru, kin cry foul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Agadi Hospital in Wilson Garden after the relatives of a 27-year-man who died, staged a protest against the hospital authorities on Thursday.

The victim, Goutham Girish, a resident of Suddaguntepalya, had complained of nausea and he was brought to the hospital.

As he was being treated, he suffered a heaat attack and he had to be taken to the ICU for further treatment.

As he was being taken, the pipe connecting the oxygen mask to the cylinder, came off the cylinder with a sound.

His relatives alleged that this was a case of negligence and staged a protest, which affected traffic in the area.

The police said that Girish was admitted to the same hospital earlier for heart-related ailments. “We are waiting for the postmortem report to take action against the doctor and the hospital administration,” said an investigating officer.

In his complaint, Jagadish, Girish’s cousin, alleged that security at the ward tried to help the patient instead of doctors. Wilson Garden police have taken up a case of suspicious death and are investigating the issue.

Girish was into the real estate business and was an active member of a pro-Kannada organisation for the past 10 years.

He was unmarried and is survived by his parents. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Anil from Agadi hospital said, “Girish had a massive cardiac arrest so he was being shifted to ICU. There was no negligence from the staff treating him.”