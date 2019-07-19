BBMP to issue Rs 5 lakh bond certificates to 20 baby girls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will hand over bond certificates worth Rs 5 lakh each to the parents of 20 girls on Friday.

Implementing the Pink Bond scheme, introduced in the BBMP budget, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun told The New Indian Express that BBMP health officials have chosen these girls, based on data of 24 of the registered BBMP hospitals, as beneficiaries of the scheme.

Explaining the scheme she said, “In the budget, it was announced that the first girl child born on any given day, between January 1 and March 31, in BBMP hospitals, will be given a Rs 5 lakh bond.

"The child will receive the amount once she turns 15 and it will be used for her education.”

She said that the education records of the child will be monitored. If they find that the amount was being misused or she does not receive the education needed, the money will not be given.

“The scheme was introduced to ensure that girls are safeguarded and educated. It is similar to the Pink Baby scheme,” she said.

The data of only 20 hospitals was taken for this scheme as four hospitals are currently under repair and are not fully equipped.

Also, the data of three girls has not been included as their parents did not share their information, said a BBMP official.

The Mayor added that more girls would benefit through the scheme in the days to come.