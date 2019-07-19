Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man hires supari killer to murder five-year-old differently-abled son

According to the police, the father tried to pass off his son’s death as natural, even managing to convince his relatives.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A father, accused of giving a supari (contract) to kill his five-year-old differently-abled son, and a rowdy sheeter charged with carrying out the contract, have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch. 

The arrested are Jayappa (36), a mason from Davangere living in Nandini Layout, and Mahesh (37), a resident of Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar, an auto driver.

They are accused of murdering Basavaraju with Mahesh strangling him. 

However, the police received a tip-off about the murder and they picked up Mahesh for interrogation. 

“Mahesh has a history sheet at the Magadi Road police station. Initially claimed he was innocent. Once circumstantial evidence was put before him, he confessed,” a police officer said.

 “He revealed that he had met the boy’s father recently and they had become friends. Jayappa told him that he had three children and the third one, Basavaraju, was differently-abled. Jayappa said that he had spent a lot of money on his treatment at Nimhans and other hospitals but it had not helped. And that he had no more money to spend on the treatment,” the police officer said.

Mahesh then said he is ready to murder the boy if he was paid Rs. 50,000 and Jayappa agreed for it.

“About a month ago, Mahesh went to Jayappa’s house and strangulated the boy to death in a room, when other members were around. After he left, Jayappa checked the boy and started screaming that his son was no more. The family members thought it was a natural death and they also performed the last rites at a graveyard near Goraguntepalya,” the police said. 

 Based on Mahesh’s information, the police also arrested Jayappa. 

