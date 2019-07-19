Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mob assault traffic cop for placing barricade in service road

A traffic sub-inspector was assaulted and verbally abused by a group of people for placing a barricade on a service road in Garavebhavipalya on Hosur Road on Monday.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic sub-inspector was assaulted and verbally abused by a group of people for placing a barricade on a service road in Garavebhavipalya on Hosur Road on Monday. To prevent motorists from travelling in the wrong direction on the road, police had erected barricades on a trial basis.   

According to the complaint filed by P Ramakrishnaiah (59), a sub-inspector with Madiwala traffic police, he and his sub-ordinates were on duty in Bommanahalli Circle on July 15 when they found a mob of 100 men had blocked traffic movement.

Ramakrishnaiah asked the crowd to make way for vehicles.  The mob asked him who instructed them to close the road. Ramakrishnaiah explained that to prevent people driving in the wrong direction, senior police officials decided to place the barricade.

However, some members of the mob hurled expletives at the traffic policemen and asked them to call the police commissioner to the spot. They manhandled Ramakrishnaiah and threatened him with dire consequences. The traffic policemen immediately alerted the policemen and together they cleared the crowd. 

