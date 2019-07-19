Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru top cop catches four ‘whiling away time’ on duty

Police

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, two head constables and a constable assigned to Hoysala and Cheetah patrol duties on Richmond Road, did not think much of an athletic man in tracks who jogged up to them, at least not until he came close enough.

The next day, the constables were suspended, while the ASI was let off after a strict warning. Their charge: chit-chatting while on duty.

The head constable and constable assigned to the Cheetah patrol were sitting inside the Hoysala patrol car chatting while the ASI and another head constable, assigned to Hoysala patrol, were standing a little further away and were chatting. The ASI was pulled up for not ensuring that the others were vigilant. 

The man in tracks who had jogged up to them was City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar.

The matter was taken up seriously because the day before, a mobile snatching incident had occurred merely 100 metres from where the patrol vehicles were parked.

The commissioner, who stays near Shoolay Circle in Ashok Nagar, regularly jogs from his residence to Cubbon Park. On that day, he was jogging through Richmond Road early in the morning when he found a Hoysala patrol vehicle and a Cheetah patrol motorcycle parked by the roadside.

The Cheetah patrol team were sitting inside the patrol car when they should have been on the two-wheeler, while the duo supposed to patrol were standing a little distance away from the car they were assigned to.

On being recognised, Kumar asked the duo why they were sitting inside the car instead of patrolling on the Cheetah. By then, the ASI and the head constable assigned to Hoysala rushed to Kumar. Kumar asked them why they had allowed the Cheetah patrol team to sit inside the Hoysala vehicle.

None had an answer, and the four of them kept standing with their heads bowed. 

Kumar collected their details and called the deputy commissioner of police (central-division) to report them for suspension.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kumar said, “Just last night, there was a mobile snatching incident 100 metres from the spot where they were. Despite the offence taking place right there, they were not serious about patrolling. So they were suspended for a short period. On humanitarian grounds, the suspensions have now been revoked. This is a message to all policemen in the city to be alert on duty. If they are negligent, action will be taken against them too.” 

A police officer from central division said, “It was good that the commissioner suspended them for their laziness. After the incident, all beat staff in our division are alert because they don’t know from where or when the commissioner will appear and catch them. Even the visibility of policemen in the area has increased.” 

