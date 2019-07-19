Will build new Vrindavana overnight, pledge volunteers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, 1,500 volunteers from Koppal, Raichur, Ballari and 300 from Bengaluru rushed to the Vyasaraja Vrindavana, travelling hundreds of kilometres, to ensure their beloved Vrindavana did not remain in pieces for long.

The volunteers included devotees and sculptors, many of whom who travelled 350 kilometres, rushing from Bengaluru as soon as news of the Vrindavan being vandalised broke.

This included Bengaluru based Nagendra Ramamurthy, a sculptor in his late 20s who was one among the 300 who made the seven-hour dash to Anegundi and the Nava Brindavan.

“Many sculptors and devotees have gathered. Brindavan has many stones and it will be reconstructed by tomorrow. We will ensure it. Where required, sculptors will carve, where intact stones can be used, they will be. Work started in the afternoon,” said one of the devotees on site.

The volunteers were confident that the ‘Saaligrama’ would be kept inside the Brindavan by Friday, ready for worship. Seers who will perform the punarprathishtaapna are also ready for the ritual, volunteers said.

Former BJP MLC, Go Madusudhan said that he had written to the DGP regarding the issue. “Many volunteers are at the spot. It is not easy, one has to cross a river and work without power supply. They have kept many lamps and are working. They will finish,” he said.

The pontiff of Uttaradi mutt, Sathyatmaru, Subudhendrateertharu of Mantralaya mutt and many pontiffs from various Madhwa community mutts were present to oversee the work as well.

People stage protest against destruction

Hundreds of devotees of Vyasaraja took to the streets of Bengaluru to condemn the destruction of the seer’s final resting place at Nava Vrindavana in Hampi on Wednesday night.

More than 20,000 people as of now have signed online petitions demanding a probe and to punish those responsible for vandalising the grave. Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya tweeted,

“Deeply hurt to know that 15th-century Brindavana of Saint Vyasaraja Swamy, Rajaguru of Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadevaraya was desecrated in Hampi. Such destruction happened 5 centuries ago by Bahamani Sultans!’’