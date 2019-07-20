An ode to modern Italian cuisine

Sudeshna Dutta By

BENGALURU: Italian food is synonymous with cheese and Bolognese, along with fanciful plating full of refreshing flavours. But a lot of it remains unknown and calls for one to venture out more into the traditional cuisine of Italy. Joining hands with Chef Brian, Executive Chef at JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Spa, head Chef Eliyaz of JW Marriott hotel Bengaluru, MG Road, has set The Four-Hand Collaboration rolling and brings to the table a four-course meal specially curated to give a contemporary touch to the cuisine.

Our dinner started with Pan-Seared Duck Liver Foie Fras and Father Michael’s Buratta, seasonal mango for the vegetarians.

The luxury food product had been tended to with sticky date pudding and raisin jus, while the latter, with its share of rocket leaf and parmesan cheese, was an innovative dish to gorge on.

We went “mmm” while digging into the Roast Chicken and Parmesan Broth in unison. Being the star of the evening, the parmesan foam sat pretty on top of the roast chicken, and the warm broth, which felt a little too salty, was mixed with cilantro and brought out a soothing flavour.

Next up was the Sous-Vide Duck Breast with sauteed potato gnochhi, leek confit, grappa sour cherry duck jus.

For vegetarians, it was a cheerful combination of chunky beet mash and vegetarian jus, called the Root vegetable garden.

Although I’m not a fan of duck meat and the flesh felt rather chewy as opposed to my preference of soft meat, others at the table loved the texture and the unique ‘under-pressure’ technique used in preparing the dish.

Along with the accompaniments on the plate, it summed up for a heavy, fulfilling main course.

Coming to the end of the meal, the dessert included Five-spiced Panna Cotta or Beets and Goat Cheese Sorbet, from which I chose the first one, and wasn’t disappointed at all. It was plated in a cylindrical shape, decorated with vanilla poached pears and olive caramel. It was soft, smooth and pleasing to the taste buds.

The Italian menu is on till July 25. Cost for two is Rs 3,000 (approx)