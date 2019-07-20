Home Cities Bengaluru

An ode to modern Italian cuisine

The luxury food product had been tended to with sticky date pudding and raisin jus, while the latter, with its share of rocket leaf and parmesan cheese, was an innovative dish to gorge on. 

Published: 20th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

food

For representational purposes

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Italian food is synonymous with cheese and Bolognese, along with fanciful plating full of refreshing flavours. But a lot of it remains unknown and calls for one to venture out more into the traditional cuisine of Italy. Joining hands with Chef Brian, Executive Chef at JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Spa, head Chef Eliyaz of JW Marriott hotel Bengaluru, MG Road, has set The Four-Hand Collaboration rolling and brings to the table a four-course meal specially curated to give a contemporary touch to the cuisine.

Our dinner started with Pan-Seared Duck Liver Foie Fras and Father Michael’s Buratta, seasonal mango for the vegetarians.

The luxury food product had been tended to with sticky date pudding and raisin jus, while the latter, with its share of rocket leaf and parmesan cheese, was an innovative dish to gorge on. 

We went “mmm” while digging into the Roast Chicken and Parmesan Broth in unison. Being the star of the evening, the parmesan foam sat pretty on top of the roast chicken, and the warm broth, which felt a little too salty, was mixed with cilantro and brought out a soothing flavour.

Next up was the Sous-Vide Duck Breast with sauteed potato gnochhi, leek confit, grappa sour cherry duck jus.

For vegetarians, it was a cheerful combination of chunky beet mash and vegetarian jus, called the Root vegetable garden.

Although I’m not a fan of duck meat and the flesh felt rather chewy as opposed to my preference of soft meat, others at the table loved the texture and the unique ‘under-pressure’ technique used in preparing the dish.

Along with the accompaniments on the plate, it summed up for a heavy, fulfilling main course.

Coming to the end of the meal, the dessert included Five-spiced Panna Cotta or Beets and Goat Cheese Sorbet, from which I chose the first one, and wasn’t disappointed at all. It was plated in a cylindrical shape, decorated with vanilla poached pears and olive caramel. It was soft, smooth and pleasing to the taste buds. 

The Italian menu is on till July 25. Cost for two is Rs 3,000 (approx)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru food Italian food
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp